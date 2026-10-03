About a week before the Rhineland derby against arch-rivals Borussia Mönchengladbach, both Thijs Dallinga and Ragnar Ache suffered injuries. Dallinga will be out for several months with a cruciate ligament injury, while Ache must stop "for the time being". The Bundesliga club announced that after examinations on Saturday.

During the 2-2 (1-2) draw, both strikers left the stadium for precise diagnoses. Dallinga stayed down after a challenge in the first half.

The Dutchman had twisted awkwardly and could not continue. Ache came on in his place, but his night did not last long. Less than ten minutes after coming on, the 28-year-old grabbed at his thigh.

At half-time, he did not return to the pitch and, like Dallinga, headed to the clinic.

Getty Images

How had coach Rene Wagner reacted?

"We have to see what the situation is now and, of course, hope for the best," coach Rene Wagner said immediately after the match, still sounding optimistic. At that point, the 38-year-old did not want to consider the prospect of losing both centre-forwards. "We now hope that both come through it. We have to decide everything else when the time comes. For now, we believe in the good."

Following the international break, Cologne host Gladbach on 11 October (3.30pm/DAZN).