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The Royal Moroccan Football Federation are preparing for a new legal battle over the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations final. They have announced their intention to appeal to the Swiss Federal Tribunal against the Court of Arbitration for Sport's decision to hand the title back to Senegal, in what represents Morocco's last attempt to challenge the ruling.

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Morocco's federation are determined to keep fighting, but the Swiss Federal Tribunal won't give them a direct route back to the title. The court can only review the legal aspects of the Court of Arbitration for Sport's decision. It cannot decide the tournament's winner afresh, according to French outlet RMC Sport.

On Tuesday, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) overturned the decision of the Confederation of African Football's appeal board, which had declared Morocco winners of the final after deeming Senegal to have withdrawn. After around eight months of legal wrangling over the result, the title went back to Senegal.

Senegal's players had walked off in protest during the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations final after the referee awarded Morocco a penalty. Sadio Mane then persuaded his team-mates to return and finish the match. Brahim Diaz stepped up and missed the spot-kick with a Panenka attempt, and Senegal went on to win 1-0 in extra time.

CAS ruled that the referee has absolute discretion over whether to resume a match or abandon it. Both teams had returned to the pitch and shown they were willing to carry on before he restarted play, and the court considered that enough to meet the conditions for completing the match.

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The verdict drew a strong reaction in Morocco, where the Royal Moroccan Football Federation rejected the CAS ruling . In an official statement, they vowed to continue down the legal path and lodge an appeal with the Swiss Federal Tribunal, the last body left to them to contest the decision.

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The Swiss court works much like France's Court of Cassation. It can't re-examine the details of the case or rule again on who won the tournament. What it can do is check whether the decision was legally sound, and annul the CAS ruling if it finds irregularities that warrant intervention.

If the tribunal does overturn the ruling, it still won't declare Morocco champions of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations. It would send the case back to CAS to be heard again, opening fresh legal proceedings that could drag on for several months before a final decision.

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That leaves the tribunal with just two options. It can reject the appeal and uphold the CAS decision, keeping Senegal as African champions. Or it can annul the decision and send the case back to the sports court for reconsideration, with no right to award the title directly to Morocco.

Everything now hinges on Morocco proving a legal flaw serious enough to annul the CAS decision. Even success wouldn't settle the title in their favour. The case would simply return to legal review, pending another decision from the sports court.