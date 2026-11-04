Frenkie de Jong receives high praise from former Ajax team-mate

Rasmus Kristensen learnt the most from Frenkie de Jong during his time at Ajax. The FC Midtjylland right-back said so at a press conference ahead of Thursday's Conference League group-stage match.
On Wednesday, Kristensen praised several of his former Ajax team-mates. "As a person, I learnt a lot from Lasse Schöne. He's Danish, knows the club and taught me a lot," he said, according to ESPN, among others.
"I mean, there are just so many players. But I mean, I just enjoyed watching Frenkie de Jong," the former Ajax player said of the FC Barcelona midfielder.
Kristensen continued: "Of course, I also played with Matthijs de Ligt. But there are so many to mention. Hakim Ziyech, Dusan Tadic, David Neres. There were so many players back then; it was just incredible."
Ajax's squad looks very different now. "Well, Daley Blind is the only one I played with who is still at Ajax. And I'm still very good friends with Kasper Dolberg."
In 2019, Kristensen won the league title and domestic cup with Ajax, who also reached the Champions League semi-finals. "It was a great learning experience, a great privilege to be part of that team."
The 29-year-old defender said: "I was thrown into a group with team-mates who were better. You have to accept that. I learnt a lot in that year and a half, but I also knew I wasn't going to get many minutes. That's why I moved on."