Frenkie de Jong receives high praise from former Ajax team-mate

Rasmus Kristensen learnt the most from Frenkie de Jong during his time at Ajax. The FC Midtjylland right-back said so at a press conference ahead of Thursday's Conference League group-stage match.

On Wednesday, Kristensen praised several of his former Ajax team-mates. "As a person, I learnt a lot from Lasse Schöne. He's Danish, knows the club and taught me a lot," he said, according to ESPN, among others.

"I mean, there are just so many players. But I mean, I just enjoyed watching Frenkie de Jong," the former Ajax player said of the FC Barcelona midfielder.

Kristensen continued: "Of course, I also played with Matthijs de Ligt. But there are so many to mention. Hakim Ziyech, Dusan Tadic, David Neres. There were so many players back then; it was just incredible."

Ajax's squad looks very different now. "Well, Daley Blind is the only one I played with who is still at Ajax. And I'm still very good friends with Kasper Dolberg."

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In 2019, Kristensen won the league title and domestic cup with Ajax, who also reached the Champions League semi-finals. "It was a great learning experience, a great privilege to be part of that team."

The 29-year-old defender said: "I was thrown into a group with team-mates who were better. You have to accept that. I learnt a lot in that year and a half, but I also knew I wasn't going to get many minutes. That's why I moved on."