Frenkie de Jong gets an unpleasant surprise as he walks onto the pitch at FC Barcelona

Frenkie de Jong was booed by a section of the FC Barcelona support on Wednesday. It happened as the midfielder walked out for the friendly against Al-Ahly for the Joan Gamper Trophy.

You can hear the boos as the stadium announcer reads out De Jong's name. The Dutchman keeps walking towards his Barcelona team-mates without reacting.

Those jeers may be linked to reporting by Gerard Romero. The Spanish journalist claimed De Jong refused to play against Atlético Madrid in the Champions League last season and said his relationship with coach Hansi Flick was difficult.

De Jong insists there is nothing in those stories. ''Gerard Romero reported, and he himself set all of this in motion, that I refused to play against Atlético in the Champions League last year. That is not true. It is simply not correct,'' he stressed to Barcelona's club channel.

He also laughed off rumours that his relationship with Flick has deteriorated. ''Romero said that my relationship with the coach is very bad. But none of that is true. My relationship with him is actually very good.''

Meanwhile, De Jong is trying to get fully fit again after the knee injury he suffered at the World Cup. It is still unknown when the midfielder will be available again for the Spanish champions.