Frenkie de Jong (29) is back with the Netherlands for the first time since the World Cup. The FC Barcelona midfielder recently made his 300th appearance for the club and is preparing for the upcoming internationals against Greece and Germany. Voetbalzone spoke to the Netherlands' temporary captain in Zeist.

Most Netherlands internationals were still getting to know head coach Xavi Hernández, but De Jong had played no fewer than 107 competitive matches for Barça under the Spaniard. De Jong missed the first international break under his former coach, though.

Watching on television, De Jong saw his Netherlands team-mates collect their first eight points in the Nations League. "I find it hard to say what has changed, but I immediately saw patterns in the way the coach wants to build from the back."

De Jong adds: "That varies a bit depending on the opponent, of course, but you could clearly see what they had worked on in training and what had been discussed," De Jong begins.

Xavi's overall vision is clear to De Jong. "He wants to press high and build carefully from the back to create as many chances as possible. Exactly how he does that also depends on the opponent."

Finding a numerical advantage is central to that approach, and De Jong believes it suits the current Netherlands team. "That has always been what we wanted, but of course we have also had periods when, for example, we were a little more passive in our pressing. Ultimately, almost every coach wants to dominate with the Netherlands. How you do that is the biggest difference."

Euro 2028

De Jong insists the Netherlands have plenty of quality. "We are a team with a lot of strength and speed, a lot of physical power. Of course, we still need to make the playing style second nature, and that takes time. Everyone also has to do exactly what is asked of them."

For now, he sees room to improve: "I think there is still plenty of room for improvement, which is only natural, but there is certainly potential. That is what we are working on. The European Championship is ultimately the most important thing; we have to make sure we work towards it."

What does a team need to win a major tournament? "A great deal of quality. We have a lot of quality too, but at the last World Cup, the last real benchmark, we were knocked out in the last 32. That means you are not yet close enough to winning the European Championship."

De Jong acknowledges the gap: "It is our goal, though, and I think we can grow towards being competitive and challenging as strongly as possible for the title. Right now, we are still a long way from that," De Jong acknowledges.

Nor does De Jong believe the Netherlands necessarily have to play with five defenders to succeed at a major tournament. "But that is ultimately a decision for the coach. From what I have seen so far, I do not think we will be playing with five defenders under Xavi any time soon."

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Captaincy

With Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk absent, De Jong will captain the Netherlands for the coming week. "Of course that means something. I think being captain is a huge honour for anyone, and that applies to me too. Being captain of your country. Being an international is the highest honour, and now I am also captain of the Netherlands."

As captain, De Jong won't try to match Van Dijk's vocal presence. "I speak up too, but I think everyone should be themselves in that respect. Of course communication is necessary. It is easiest from the back because you have the whole pitch in front of you, and Virgil is very good at that."

De Jong continues: "It comes naturally to him, and he can reach a lot of people with his voice, even in a big stadium. We lose that and we will certainly miss it, because he is our captain and leader. But that does not mean someone who does not normally do that suddenly has to step up."

"I always make my presence felt, but there are different ways to do that and to lead a team. I should not suddenly start directing others the way Virgil does, because it would not have the same impact," says De Jong.

Is De Jong more of a leader like Van Dijk or like Lionel Messi, who rarely raises his voice? "I think I am somewhere in between. You will not hear me shouting throughout the match, but I certainly give instructions. If I see something, I say it. And if you are going to speak up, you need to have something to say."

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New arrivals

De Jong has three new fellow internationals in Gjivai Zechiël, Mexx Meerdink and Ruben van Bommel. "Of course I was not there myself during the previous international break, but they made a positive impression on me in the matches I watched from home."

The 70-cap international adds: "You can see straight away that they are talented and that their attitude is good, which is very important."

Asked about other potential internationals, De Jong says: "I think the Eredivisie always produces new talents. That naturally comes in waves. There are certainly players who are talented and could potentially join the squad in the future, but I do not think it would be wise to name specific players now."

De Jong and his team-mates begin the short international break on Friday 13 November with a home match against Greece at the Johan Cruyff Arena. Xavi's squad then travel to Berlin to face Germany at the Olympiastadion on Monday 15 November.

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