Frenkie de Jong back with the Netherlands national team: ‘You can see straight away that they are talented’

Frenkie de Jong (29) is back in the Netherlands squad for the first time since the World Cup. The FC Barcelona midfielder recently made his 300th appearance for the club and is preparing for the internationals against Greece and Germany. Voetbalzone spoke to the Netherlands' stand-in captain in Zeist.

National team coach Xavi Hernández was a new face to most of the internationals, but De Jong had played no fewer than 107 official matches for Barça under the Spaniard. Yet he missed the first international break under his former coach.

Watching on television, De Jong saw his Netherlands team-mates collect their first eight points in the Nations League. "It's hard for me to say what has changed, but I immediately saw patterns in the way the coach wants to build up play."

"That varies a little depending on the opposition, of course, but you could clearly see what they had worked on in training and what had been discussed," De Jong begins.

According to De Jong, Xavi's overall vision is clear. "He wants to press high and build up carefully from the back to create as many chances as possible. Exactly how he does that also depends on the opposition."

De Jong believes that approach, with its emphasis on finding a numerical advantage, suits the current Netherlands team. "That's always been what we wanted, but of course we've also had periods when we've been a bit more passive in our pressing, for example. Ultimately, almost every coach wants to dominate with the Netherlands. How you do that is the biggest difference."

European Championship 2028

There is plenty of quality in the Netherlands team, De Jong insists. "We're a team with a lot of strength and pace, a lot of physical power. Of course, we still need to ingrain the playing style, and that takes time too. Everyone also has to really do what's asked of them."

"I think there's still plenty of room for improvement, which is only natural, but there's certainly potential. We're working on that. The European Championship is ultimately the most important thing; we have to make sure we're working towards it."

What does a team need to win a major tournament? "A lot of quality. We have a lot of quality too, but at the last World Cup, the last real test, we were knocked out in the last 32. That means you're not close enough yet to win the European Championship."

"It is our goal, and I think we can grow towards it, to be competitive and challenge as strongly as possible for the title. Right now, we're still a long way from that," De Jong admits.

De Jong does not think the Netherlands necessarily need to play with five defenders to succeed at a major tournament. "But ultimately that's a decision for the coach. From what I've seen so far, I don't think we'll be playing with five defenders under Xavi any time soon."

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The captaincy

With Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk absent, De Jong will be the Netherlands' stand-in captain for the coming week. "Of course that means something. I think being captain is a huge honour for everyone, and it is for me too. Captain of your country. Being an international is the highest level you can reach, and now I'm also captain of the Netherlands."

De Jong will not try to make up for Van Dijk's vocal absence. "I do say things, but I think everyone should be themselves in that respect. Of course communication is needed. It's easiest from the back because you have the whole pitch in front of you, and Virgil is very good at it."

"It comes naturally to him, and his voice can reach a lot of people, even in a big stadium. We'll lose that and we'll certainly miss it, because he's our captain and leader. But that doesn't mean someone who doesn't normally do that suddenly has to step up."

De Jong describes his own approach: "I'm always involved, but there are different ways to be involved and to lead a team. I shouldn't suddenly start directing people the way Virgil does, because it wouldn't have the same impact."

Is De Jong more of a leader like Van Dijk or like Lionel Messi, who rarely raises his voice? "I think I'm somewhere in between. You won't hear me shouting for the entire match, but I certainly give instructions. If I see something, I say it. And if you're going to speak up, you need to have something to say."

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New arrivals

In Gjivai Zechiël, Mexx Meerdink and Ruben van Bommel, De Jong has three new international team-mates. "Of course I wasn't there myself during the previous international break, but they made a positive impression on me in the matches I watched from home."

"You can see straight away that they're talented and have the right attitude, which is very important," stresses the 70-cap international.

According to De Jong, there is still plenty of talent in the Netherlands. "I think the Eredivisie always produces new talent. That happens in waves, of course. There are certainly talented players who could potentially join the squad in the future, but I don't think it would be wise to name specific players now."

De Jong and his team-mates begin the short international break on Friday 13 November with a home match against Greece at the Johan Cruyff Arena. Xavi's squad then travel to Berlin to face Germany at the Olympiastadion on Monday 15 November.

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