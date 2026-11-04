French police investigate: 12 people knew the exact Ballon d'Or ranking!

French police are investigating suspected insider trading after a series of bets correctly predicted the exact ranking of the top five players in the men's Ballon d'Or.

The bets came from 12 accounts on the prediction market "Polymarket", according to French law enforcement sources who spoke to "The Athletic" on condition of anonymity.

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The bettors nailed the correct order of all five players: Harry Kane, Kylian Mbappé, Lamine Yamal, Rodri and Lionel Messi. One of the sources said the way they managed their positions in the market makes insider trading look even more likely.

French website "Upside" broke the story first, before "The Athletic" confirmed it. The accounts placed bets worth 250,000 euros (around 281,000 dollars) and pocketed profits of nearly 200,000 euros (around 225,000 dollars).

Sources familiar with events say someone warned the magazine "France Football", which organises the Ballon d'Or, about irregularities in the betting before the result was even confirmed.

Once the winners were announced, "France Football" launched its own investigation and contacted the Central Racing and Gaming Service (SCCJ), the French police body responsible for gambling.

"Leaks and fraudulent bets"

A Ballon d'Or spokesman told "The Athletic": "The integrity of the Ballon d'Or is an absolute priority for France Football. We would like to reaffirm that the winner is chosen through an independent vote, and that we are taking seriously these accusations relating to the leaking of results and the possible existence of fraudulent bets. Investigations are ongoing to establish the facts and any potential responsibility."

He added: "We are in the process of filing a complaint with the competent police authorities. Given that the investigations are ongoing, we cannot share further details at this stage."

Prediction markets such as "Polymarket" and "Kalshi" have stirred controversy because they face so little regulatory oversight, which heightens the risk of insider trading.

Several American states have already taken legal action over these platforms' involvement in sports betting, in cases expected to reach the country's Supreme Court.