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Real Racing Club de Santander v Real Madrid - LaLiga EA Sports 2026/27Getty Images Sport
Abdelmawgood Samir
Translated by

French criticism takes aim at Mbappe: "Selfish and lacking humility", and he must lead his teams to titles

Real Madrid
Bayern Munich
B. Lizarazu
K. Mbappe
LaLiga
Spain
Germany
France

Will he respond?

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Bixente Lizarazu has launched a sharp attack on his compatriot Kylian Mbappé. The former Bayern Munich and France star took aim at the Real Madrid man over his behaviour during the Ballon d'Or awards ceremony, arguing that Mbappé overdid his self-promotion and lacked both humility and team spirit.

Lizarazu, a World Cup winner in 1998 and European champion in 2000 with France, pulled no punches on the television programme "Téléfoot": "He completely lost control during the Ballon d'Or ceremony. I didn't like that at all. He descended into very selfish behaviour, lacked humility, and his focus was entirely on promoting himself, ignoring everyone around him. He gave the impression that he was the only important person, as if the others didn't exist."

Those comments followed Mbappé's second-place finish in the Ballon d'Or race. Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane of England took the award with 1,055 points to the Frenchman's 1,027, while Spain's Lamine Yamal of Barcelona came third on 881 points.

Lizarazu wore the German club's shirt between 1997 and 2006, winning the Champions League, six league titles and five domestic cups along the way. The former defender believes Mbappé needs to rediscover his focus on collective work rather than settling for his goalscoring numbers.

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"He now needs to return to the France national team and show one-team spirit, because it is these collective values that lead the Blues to victories," he added. "He has recently gone through periods during which he was unable to lead his clubs and teams to victory. It's true that he scores a lot of goals, but the most important thing is to lead his team to victory, that is what matters most."

Mbappé, meanwhile, was on the scoresheet as Real Madrid beat Racing Santander 3-0 on Sunday in La Liga. His celebration turned heads. He pointed his finger towards the television camera, a gesture read as a message that he is number one, just days after losing out in the Ballon d'Or race.

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