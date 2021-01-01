'#FreePalestine' - Liverpool duo Mane and Salah join African stars in expressing concern over Israel-Palestine crisis

There is rising tension at Gaza Strip with hundreds of people injured as Palestinian militants and Israeli military continue deadly exchange of fire

Liverpool stars Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah have joined other African players in expressing their concern over the Israel-Palestine crisis that has erupted in the last few days.

According to the latest reports, the violence as seen more than 1,000 rockets fired by Palestinian militants while Israel have killed senior Hamas officials governing the Gaza Strip, with hundreds of air strikes targeted on Gaza.

Hundreds of people have also been injured and the United Nations, on Tuesday, disclosed that 28 people, including 10 children, have been killed as a result of Israeli airstrikes in Gaza and two women were killed in Israel due to rockets from Gaza.

Worried by the continued violent unrest, African stars including Arsenal’s Mohamed Elneny and Inter Milan’s Achraf Hakimi have called on Israeli forces to leave Palestine alone, while Salah issued a rallying cry to world leaders to work to stop the killings of innocent lives around the world.