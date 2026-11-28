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Real Madrid no longer need long to find the back of the net, and their goals are no longer hostage to the form of a single star, however valuable. A side who only weeks ago seemed to be searching for an identity have been turned by Jose Mourinho into a relentless attacking machine, combining firepower, tactical flexibility and a range of solutions. Five goals in 45 minutes against PSV were more than a passing revival. They sent a clear message that Madrid's attack is rediscovering its shine and that the Portuguese coach's project is heading towards exceptional numbers.

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Real Madrid have 51 goals from 18 competitive matches, and the challenge now goes beyond simply winning. They're chasing historic records that date back to their finest attacking spells. With Kylian Mbappe shining, Jude Bellingham in brilliant form and Vinicius back in the spotlight, Mourinho appears to have found the formula: freedom to attack, without sacrificing discipline.

Real Madrid put on an exceptional attacking display in the second half against PSV, scoring five goals in 45 minutes. Federico Valverde, Jude Bellingham, Kylian Mbappe, with two, and Vinicius Junior did the damage.

That 5-0 rout sealed Los Blancos' tenth straight win and took them to 15 points in the Champions League. Their record is perfect and they top the league phase. They've also gone past the 50-goal mark across all competitions.

Madrid have now reached 51 goals in 18 matches, a pace they haven't matched since the 2016-17 season, when they hit the same tally after just 16 games. Last season it took them 25 matches. The season before, 24.

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The numbers show how much the team have changed under Mourinho, who appears convinced that the best way to protect his own goal is an attacking force capable of imposing control and unsettling opponents, according to Spanish newspaper AS.

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Mbappe leads the way, but everyone chips in

You can't talk about Real Madrid's goal explosion without Kylian Mbappe, who has produced exceptional numbers since the start of the season.

The French star has 19 goals in 18 matches, more than one per game. He scores every 89.6 minutes and accounts for 37.2% of the team's total.

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Against PSV, Mbappe celebrated his second, Real Madrid's 50th of the season, before Vinicius added the 51st. The Frenchman was named player of the match, then made a point of handing the award to his Brazilian team-mate. It was a gesture that reflects the collective spirit Mourinho is trying to instil.

Mbappe's share of the goals is barely different from last season, when he scored 42 of the team's 119, or 35.3%. The real difference lies in how many others can score.

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Eleven players have found the net this season, and five have gone past the four-goal mark. Bellingham leads with seven, while Valverde, Espi, Diomande and Arda Guler have four each.

Antonio Rudiger and Vinicius are on the list too, along with Carreras, Bernardo and Endrick, who have one goal each.

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That variety matters. Real Madrid no longer have to wait for Mbappe or Vinicius to decide matches, especially with Rodrygo out injured and the other Brazilian still not reaching his best level consistently.

Attacking freedom, but on Mourinho's terms

Behind the numbers lies a clear philosophy, built on two core principles: "freedom and responsibility".

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Mourinho doesn't want players tied to fixed positions. At the same time, he refuses to let attacking freedom descend into tactical chaos that harms the team's balance.

He has summed up the idea simply: give players maximum freedom, while placing great responsibility on them on the pitch.

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You can see it in the roles he hands out. Mourinho wants Arda Guler, who starts on the right, to keep drifting inside, and lets Mbappe break from wide areas despite playing as an out-and-out striker.

Vinicius and Diomande have the freedom to swap positions, while Mourinho makes use of Bellingham's ability to play different midfield roles, whether as an attacking midfielder or in a central role. Valverde, meanwhile, can move in from right-back and help create danger near the box.

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None of this frees anyone from defensive duties. Before the PSV game, Mourinho stressed how important it was for Vinicius to contribute to the defensive organisation, arguing that a player's value isn't only about scoring goals or winning individual awards.

Defensive solidity matters to him as much as a variety of attacking options, and he leans on the element of surprise through movement and positional changes.

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€870 million: a frightening attacking force

Madrid also boast an attacking arsenal whose market value shows just how much Mourinho has to work with.

According to Transfermarkt data, Mbappe is worth €200 million, Bellingham €160 million, Vinicius €130 million and Diomande €120 million.

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Arda Guler is valued at €100 million, followed by Rodrygo at €45 million, Endrick and Espi at €40 million each, and Brahim Diaz at €35 million.

That puts the combined value of these attackers at around €870 million. Los Blancos aren't short of options.

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Chasing Mourinho's historic glories

This scoring start revives memories of 2011-12, when Mourinho led Real Madrid to the La Liga title with 100 points. They scored 121 league goals that season and 174 across all competitions.

The 2016-17 campaign remains one of the standout attacking seasons in the club's history. Madrid scored 173 goals that year and reached 50 in just 16 matches.

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The current side look to be on the same path. They've won ten in a row, made a strong impression in the Champions League and kept up the chase of Barcelona in La Liga. They're three points behind, but they've already won at Camp Nou.

Madrid went through a spell of lost confidence and turmoil, and goals look like the quickest cure for restoring their identity. With threats coming from everywhere, Mbappe in brilliant form, Vinicius back and Mourinho getting the most from the attacking talent available, the attack is no longer just a strength in the line-up. It's the main weapon of the new project, and perhaps the best attack the club have seen in the last decade.