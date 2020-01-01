Frank Acheampong misses penalty in Tianjin TEDA defeat by Shanghai SIPG

The Ghanaian forward failed to inspire his team to a first league victory of the season

Franck Acheampong missed from the penalty spot as Tianjin TEDA were defeated by Shanghai SIPG in the Chinese Super League on Monday.

The Tianjin Tigers were heading into this game winless in Group B of the abridged league format and coming up against the group leaders and 2018 champions was going to be a heavy task to achieve.

It proved to go that way with Odil Akhmedov and former FC striker Hulk netting for SIPG in the 29th and 25th minutes respectively.

Acheampong had the opportunity to half the deficit from the penalty spot after Shiyuan Yang handled the ball in the penalty area, however, his effort was saved by SIPG goalie Junling Yan.

The Red Eagles then continued from where they left off in the second half with former striker Marko Arnautovic making it 3-0 before former playmaker Oscar added the fourth via a penalty in the 82nd minute.

Honglue Zhao pulled one back for Tianjin in the 90th minute but it was too little too late.

Acheampong played for the whole 90 minutes, having two shots on target, 33 touches, 19 accurate passes at 82% and 100% accurate long balls (three from three).

The international who was appointed the club captain this season has played in six of the eight Super League games this term with his only contribution being an assist in the 2-1 defeat at Wuhan Zall the last time out.

The 26-year-old first joined TEDA on loan from in 2017 before making it permanent in 2018. He has since played 73 times in all competitions and has scored 30 goals, providing 17 assists.

Baoshan Wang’s team remain rooted to the bottom of the log with just one point which they secured a 2-2 draw away to Chongqing Dangdai Lifan on matchday two.

They will face Chang Woe-ryong’s side next at the TEDA Football Stadium on Sunday.