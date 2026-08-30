Youri Baas's place on the bench against Telstar is a deliberate choice, club watcher Tim van Duijn of Voetbal International reports. Ajax defender Baas is attracting strong interest from FC Porto, who have now made their move.

Baas could leave Ajax if the right bid arrives, as emerged earlier this week. The 23-year-old has played a smaller role so far this season than in the previous two campaigns, when he was one of Ajax's key players.

In Europe, coach Míchel Sánchez has gone with Daley Blind every time. Dies Janse's development is also shaping Baas's situation. Ajax see Janse, who starts against Telstar on Sunday, as a major talent.

"The conditions for the deal are not yet entirely clear, because both a loan and a sale are on the table. But the fact Baas starts on the bench against Telstar on Sunday appears deliberate. Ajax are taking into account the scenario that Baas could leave quickly," Van Duijn writes.

At Porto, Baas could reunite with Francesco Farioli, who laid the foundations for his rapid development two years ago. The Italian believed in Baas, who went on to become a regular in Ajax's defence.

Porto's interest in Baas is serious, but other clubs are also in the running. His contract with Ajax still runs until the summer of 2028. Baas is reportedly open to leaving Amsterdam.

Earlier, Eintracht Frankfurt also showed interest. Porto currently appear to be the most concrete option for Baas, however.