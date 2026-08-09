Rodrigo Mora is the subject of concrete interest from AS Roma, reports Sky Italia. The Italians have submitted a bid of €45 million plus bonuses and hope to sign the 19-year-old top talent from FC Porto.

Galatasaray are also interested in Mora, although they appear to be pushing for a loan deal. Roma want to sign him on a permanent basis, which is why they are now seen as favourites for his signature.

In Rome, they know Mora is best deployed as a pure number 10, a role that does not usually exist in coach Gian Piero Gasperini's 3-4-2-1 system.

Even so, Gasperini and his technical staff are convinced the right-footed Mora can also play slightly wider as one of the two number 10s behind the striker.

At 15 years, 8 months and 10 days old, Mora made his debut as the youngest player ever in Portuguese football. He has now played 79 matches for Porto, registering 16 goals and 6 assists.

Last season, coach Francesco Farioli used Mora in 44 matches, 28 of them in Liga Portugal. He was in the starting XI in exactly half of those games.

Mora is under contract with Porto until mid-2030 and has a fixed release clause of €70 million. The reigning champions of Portugal are, however, willing to negotiate.

Roma's opening bid is expected to fall short, although it is still unclear how far Porto are willing to come down and whether Roma would then be prepared to pay that amount.

For months, Gasperini has been waiting for a new winger. Earlier this summer, Roma came close to signing Mason Greenwood and Crysencio Summerville, who eventually opted for Fenerbahçe and Al-Hilal respectively.