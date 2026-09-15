Tensions flared within the France national team over the rivalry between Kylian Mbappe, the Real Madrid captain, and Ousmane Dembele, the Paris Saint-Germain star, after comments from both players spiralled into a crisis that threatens to split Les Bleus' dressing room.

Mbappe had earlier spoken about the race for the Ballon d'Or, insisting he had always enjoyed a different status from Dembele, who won the award last year. "Dembele? He has always been seen as a talented player, whereas I have always been considered the chosen player," he said, pointing out that he reached the top at an early age while his rival took a different career path because of injuries.

The Real Madrid star's comments did not go unnoticed. Dembele fired back after Paris Saint-Germain's win over Brest, in remarks that looked like a direct reply to his France team-mate.

"I have always been like this, at the back of the class working hard. Throughout my career I never said a single word, I just worked hard," Dembele said, before adding: "I was never the chosen player, I worked hard and was rewarded in a wonderful year with Paris. This year we will see, I am following it without pressure."

The bad blood ran deeper than a war of words. Jerome Rothen, the former France international and current analyst on Radio Monte Carlo, revealed anger within Dembele's circle over Mbappe's remarks.

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According to the Marca newspaper, Rothen said Dembele "took it very badly" and is "very angry with Mbappe", adding: "For him, it is a betrayal. The words are harsh, but they perfectly reflect the way it is being viewed."

The matter did not stop with Dembele. Rothen claimed some of his team-mates at Paris Saint-Germain and the France national team are standing by his side, warning that Mbappe's comments may have created two camps within the squad.

Several France players, according to Rothen, simply do not understand Mbappe's stance, and some have drifted closer to Dembele.

"They tell me that there are many France national team players who do not understand, once again, all of Mbappe's comments, and that they are closer to Dembele's camp than to Mbappe's camp, even though they are in the same national team, but it seems there are now two camps," he said.

The next international break only sharpens the tension. Mbappe and Dembele are set to meet again inside the national team camp, for the first time under the leadership of new coach Zinedine Zidane.

French reports had raised the possibility of a meeting between the pair to clear the air and end the crisis.

Timing could hardly be worse. The Ballon d'Or winner is about to be announced, with Dembele defending the award he was crowned with last year and Mbappe chasing it for the first time in his career.

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