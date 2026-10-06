France trailed 1-0 in the 60th minute of Monday evening's clash with Belgium when coach Zinedine Zidane decided it was time for Michael Olise. After Desire Doue grabbed the equaliser, the 24-year-old Bayern Munich superstar produced two goals and an assist in the space of ten minutes, with France ultimately winning 4-1.

That burst set several records at once. He is now the first player in history to register ten assists for the French national team in a calendar year. He is also the first player to be directly involved in at least one goal in each of the first four matches under a new national coach. Overall, Olise has had a hand in six of the seven goals scored so far under Zidane. After 29 internationals for France, he has eleven goals and twelve assists.

Across this international break, Les Bleus picked up two wins against Belgium, one against Turkey and a draw against Italy. Zidane's side therefore lead their Nations League group comfortably.

What are Michael Olise's chances of winning the Ballon d'Or?

By the time Michael Olise had finished his work against Belgium, the crowd at the Stade de France were chanting: "Olise Ballon d'Or! Olise Ballon d'Or!" Asked about it in the subsequent TV interview, Olise smiled and replied: "I have nothing to say about that." Coach Zidane also did not want to comment specifically on the fans' demand. "What he does is simply extraordinary," was all Zidane said.

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The Ballon d'Or will be awarded on 26 October at the London Palladium Theatre. The favourites are considered to be Spanish world champion Lamine Yamal of Barcelona and England striker Harry Kane of Bayern Munich. Olise is given only outsider chances. His outstanding performances right now, including the gala against Belgium, incidentally play no part in this year's Ballon d'Or award, as the assessment period ended with the World Cup final.

Next up, Olise returns to Bayern Munich, who visit FC Augsburg in the Bundesliga next Saturday. His performances for the Munich side this season have been every bit as spectacular as they have for the national team. He has managed eight goals and four assists in his first seven competitive matches.