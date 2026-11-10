Zinedine Zidane has suffered another setback in the France camp. The French Football Federation have ruled Aurélien Tchouaméni out of the two upcoming UEFA Nations League matches against Italy and Turkey through injury, making him the third player to leave Les Bleus' squad in the past few hours.

A groin problem forced the midfielder out, with the knock stopping him completing Tuesday's training session. He will now return to his club Real Madrid.

According to an official statement from the French Football Federation, Tchouaméni had felt muscular pain since arriving at the Clairefontaine centre. The national team's medical staff decided, in coordination with the player and after contact with Real Madrid's doctors, to send him back to his club.

The statement read: "The player has been feeling this pain since his arrival at Clairefontaine. Given his medical history, and after consulting a few minutes ago with Real Madrid's doctors, the France national team's medical staff decided, in agreement with the player, to return him to his club. He will spend the night with the group before leaving for Madrid tomorrow."

How long Tchouaméni will be sidelined remains unclear, with the French Federation declining to put a timeframe on his absence.

Zidane has chosen not to call up a replacement this time. That marks a change from the past few hours, when Saël Kumbedi and Junior Kroupi came in for Pierre Kalulu and Marcus Thuram respectively.

This latest injury stems from the same physical issue Tchouaméni carried through the last World Cup. The problem forced him to miss France's September camp before he returned to the squad during the current break.

France face Italy on Thursday before hosting Turkey on Sunday, both fixtures in the UEFA Nations League.