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A friendly match has led to the exit of another coach from the Saudi Roshn League, making him the fourth managerial casualty of the current season in the competition.

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Al-Faisaly announced on Saturday, in a statement on their official X account, that they had accepted the resignation of Italian coach Giovanni Solinas. Mohammed Dahman will take charge in his place for the coming period.

In their statement, the club said: "The club's board of directors announces the acceptance of the resignation submitted by the head coach of the first football team, Mr Giovanni Solinas, following an agreement between the two parties."

The board went on: "The board of directors expresses its sincere thanks and appreciation to Mr Giovanni for the great efforts and professional work he put in, valuing the positive results he achieved with the team during his period in technical charge, and wishing him continued success."

The statement ended: "In the same context, the board of directors has decided to appoint Mr Mohammed Dahman to take on the duties of technical leadership of the first team during the coming period, praying to God Almighty to grant him success and guidance in his task of fulfilling the aspirations of the club and its supporters."

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Solinas's exit came out of the blue. There had been no speculation about his future, despite the poor results the team had suffered since the start of the season, and things had picked up somewhat in recent weeks.

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Al-Faisaly sit 15th in the Roshn League table on 10 points. Both of their wins have come in their last five games, and they've also drawn four and lost six.

The international break began around two weeks ago, yet the Italian waited until it was over to leave. His exit comes five days before the return to action, with Al-Faisaly hosting Al-Diriyah next Thursday in the 13th round of the Saudi Roshn League.

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He left less than 24 hours after Al-Faisaly lost a warm-up friendly 4-3 to Al-Shabab, played in preparation for the coming period. Some have asked whether that result cost him his job.

Fans were split on the performance. Some praised the team's attacking play, while others said certain defensive errors needed fixing.

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According to Saudi newspaper "Okaz", Al-Faisaly have reached an agreement with former Al-Ettifaq coach Saad Al-Shehri to succeed the Italian and lead the team in the coming period.

However, Saudi newspaper "Asharq Al-Awsat" reported that the club had held only a preliminary meeting with Al-Shehri and his agent, to learn about his technical vision and the plans he would bring to develop the team should he take the job.

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That meeting was a single session, according to the paper. It focused on the coach's technical and administrative requirements and his ideas for the coming period, and didn't touch on any contractual or financial details.

For now, Al-Faisaly are weighing up all their options before settling on the coach whose name they'll submit to the Financial Sustainability Committee in the coming period.

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Solinas is the fourth coach to leave the Saudi Roshn League since the start of the current season.

Serbian Zarko Lazetic was the first to go. Al-Taawoun removed him as head coach on 12 September and appointed his compatriot Vuk Razovic in his place.

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Saudi coach Khalid Al-Atawi followed, leaving his post as Al-Ettifaq head coach on 8 October. Moroccan Jamal Al-Salami took over.

Before Solinas, the most recent casualty was Croatian Damir Buric. Abha sacked him as head coach on 28 October and appointed his compatriot Teo Perija in his place.