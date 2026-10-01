Four years on from the controversy: Courtois breaks his silence on his dispute with Atletico Madrid fans

After years of feuding and bad blood, Thibaut Courtois has finally broken his silence to end the row sparked by his famous comments in 2022, insisting his provocative line "I am on the right side of history" was never aimed at his former club Atletico Madrid.

The Belgian's relationship with Rojiblancos supporters turned from love to pure hostility the moment he crossed to arch-rivals Real Madrid. He had won La Liga with Atletico and reached the 2014 Champions League final during his loan spell from Chelsea, yet none of that spared him the jeers on every return to the Wanda Metropolitano.

Tension peaked in May 2022, on the eve of the Champions League final between Real Madrid and Liverpool. "They played a final against Real Madrid in 2018, when you face Real Madrid, you know they win finals, and now I am on the winning side of history," Courtois said. Atletico fans read it as a direct dig at their defeat in the 2014 Lisbon final, a match Courtois himself played in.

Four and a half years on, the goalkeeper gave his full account on Spanish radio station "Onda Cero", setting the record straight and offering his old club unprecedented warmth.





"If I could, I would not delete that phrase, because it was not about them, about Atletico Madrid, but about Liverpool," Courtois said. "I have always spoken with great respect about Atletico, and I won titles there."

He went on: "That period made me fall in love with Spain, I was blessed with two children there, and I will never say a bad word about it. I left because I was on loan from Chelsea."

His closing message was one of pure gratitude. "I am very proud of my time at Atletico, it made me the goalkeeper I am today."







