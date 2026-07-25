FIFA's official website has picked out the top 10 African stars who lit up the 2026 World Cup and drove the continent's standout performances at the tournament.

Veteran goalkeeper Vozinha made the cut after catching the eye with Cape Verde, joined by the Ivory Coast duo Yan Diomande and Amad Diallo, who fired "the Elephants" into the round of 16 for the first time in their history.

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Morocco's Azzedine Ounahi and Ismael Saibari also earned a place. Ounahi kept up his fine work in midfield. Saibari became the first African player to score in all of his national team's group-stage matches and finished among the top three African scorers.

Senegal's Ismaila Sarr features too, ending the tournament as the continent's leading scorer with 4 goals. Pape Gueye joins him after a standout display against Iraq, as does Egypt goalkeeper Mostafa Shobier, who turned heads with a string of decisive saves. Chief among them was a penalty stop from Lionel Messi in the round of 16.

Yoane Wissa rounds out the list. His brace against Uzbekistan carried the Democratic Republic of the Congo into the knockout rounds for the first time. Algeria's Ibrahim Maza also makes it, having topped the dribbling charts in the group stage with 12 successful runs before finishing the tournament on 14, one of the highest tallies at the World Cup.