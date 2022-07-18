Qatar, Australia, South Korea and Indonesia express interest to host the 2023 AFC Asian Cup

The deadline for submitting the bid documents is August 31, 2022

Four countries have expressed their interest in hosting the 2023 Asian Cup.

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) has received Expressions of Interest (EOI) from four member associations to host the 2023 AFC Asian Cup.

Earlier China were supposed to host the tournament but in May 2022. But the Chinese Football Association (CFA) officially informed the AFC that they will not be able to host the 2023 AFC Asian Cup due to the Covid-19 pandemic currently ravishing China.

Which nations have expressed their interest to host the AFC Asian Cup?

Football Australia (Australia), Football Association of Indonesia (Indonesia), Korea Football Association (South Korea) and Qatar Football Association (Qatar) have shown interest in hosting the premier continental competition.

When is the deadline to submit the bid documents?

After receiving the EOIs from the four member associations, AFC has distributed the bidding regulations to the interested parties and has set August 31, 2022, as the deadline to submit the bid documents.

When is the 2023 AFC Asian Cup?

The 2023 AFC Asian Cup will be held between June 16 and July 16, 2023.

Which teams have qualified for the 2023 AFC Asian Cup?

The qualification rounds for the 2023 AFC Asian Cup are over and 24 nations have booked their berths in the final rounds of the competition.

India too will participate in the tournament for the second time in a row and the fifth time in their history.

Other than India, the teams who have qualified are Japan, Syria, Qatar, South Korea, Australia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, UAE, China, Iraq, Oman, Vietnam, Lebanon, Palestine, Uzbekistan, Thailand, Hong Kong, Tajikistan, Kyrgyz Republic, Bahrain, Malaysia, Jordan, Indonesia.