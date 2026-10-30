Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
FRANCE-FILM-FESTIVAL-CANNES2026AFP
Oliver Maywurm
Translated by

Former team-mate’s father as intermediary: the curious way a former Germany international moved to Paris

Ligue 1
K. Trapp
Paris FC

Former Germany goalkeeper Kevin Trapp has revealed the curious circumstances in which his move to Paris FC came about in the summer of 2025.

"The move to Paris came about rather by chance through Ellyes Skhiri's father," Trapp explained on the Copa TS podcast. Until then, he had played alongside the Tunisian midfielder at Eintracht Frankfurt. Skhiri had joined Eintracht Frankfurt in 2023 from 1. FC Köln, to whom he has since returned.

Skhiri's father "knew the FC Paris coach at the time. That's how the first contact came about," Trapp continued. Stephane Gilli, then coach of the French top-flight club, "called me and asked whether I could imagine making the move. We spoke on the phone for more than an hour the first time, and only ten minutes of it were about football. Then I spoke to my agent, Volker Struth, and he set the transfer in motion," Trapp said.

In the summer of 2025, the nine-cap Germany international left Frankfurt after a total of ten years at the club, joining Paris FC for a €1 million transfer fee. It took Trapp back to his former home: he had played for city rivals PSG from 2015 to 2018.

Kevin Trapp has been Paris FC's clear first choice since December 2025

Trapp initially spent most of his time on the bench, but has been the clear first choice since December 2025. The 36-year-old has played in goal seven times so far this Ligue 1 season, conceding just seven goals. He has helped Paris FC make a good start to the current campaign, with 14 points from their first eight matches. Paris FC have had former Chelsea coach Liam Rosenior in charge since the summer, after parting ways with Gilli at the end of February.

Next matches
PAR

PAR

Ligue 1

01 Nov 2026

ASM

ASM

Last weekend, illness kept Trapp out of their 2-1 defeat away to RC Lens, only their second loss of the season. His contract in Paris runs until 2028.

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Follow GOAL on Google