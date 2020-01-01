Former Super Eagles star Baruwa labels NFF’s targets for Rohr as ‘good pressure’

The Franco-German tactician has been set two main targets by the Nigerian football governing body, which the former goalkeeper has applauded

Abiodun Baruwa has labelled the Football Federation’s (NFF) expectations from Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr as good pressure.

The 66-year-old recently signed a new two-year contract extension with the NFF after his satisfactory performances since he took charge of the West Africans.

The Franco-German qualified the Super Eagles for the 2018 World Cup in with a game to spare, before leading the side to the 2019 in , having missed the previous two editions in 2015 and 2017.

The former manager, who paraded one of the youngest teams in the tournament, guided the West Africans to finish third in the competition.

Rohr’s employer has, however, mandated him to win the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in and lead the side to the 2022 World Cup in .

Former Nigeria international Baruwa dismissed suggestions that the targets would put the German under pressure which could have an adverse effect on the Super Eagles.

“I don’t think the Nations Cup target will put Rohr under unnecessary pressure as some people have said,” Baruwa said, as per the Guardian.

“The federation left homegrown coaches to hire and pay him an attractive salary because they expect him to win laurels for the country.

“It is a good pressure on the coach and players to win Afcon and excel at the World Cup because the NFF wants the team to succeed.

“The Super Eagles players also need this type of motivation because they have won trophies with their clubs and their next target should be to win laurels for the country.”

Baruwa, who made five appearances for the Super Eagles, explained how he intends to partner with the Lagos State government to develop sport in the country.

“My plan is to come to Lagos any time soon to meet with officials of Lagos State government or the governor to fashion out ways to help open an academy for not just football but other sports,” he continued.

“In this project when it materialises, I will get seasoned sports administrators and coaches from the UK and other parts of the world to work with Nigerian sports stars.

“Youths, who are interested in sports and education, will use the academy to launch their career and university education. I am from Lagos Island and I believe Lagos needs to be the hub for sports in the country.”

Baruwa was part of the Nigerian team which won the 1996 Olympic gold medal and played for , Shooting Stars, Sturm Graz, Dagenham & Redbridge and Hornchurch, among others, before his retirement from professional football in 2005.