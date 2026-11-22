Share Follow GOAL on Google

The Argentine is taken ill during an interview, then reassures everyone.

Advertisement

After Boca's 18-year wait for an international trophy ended, former Roma and Juventus midfielder Leandro Paredes fainted at the Estadio Metropolitano Roberto Meléndez in Barranquilla, Colombia, where his Boca Juniors won the Copa Sudamericana by beating Atletico Mineiro 2-0.

What happened: The midfielder, born in 1994, left the pitch in the 58th minute for Tomás Belmonte as Boca supporters stood and chanted his name. A drop in blood pressure caused by Colombia's sweltering heat and the resulting dehydration prompted the substitution. Temperatures topped 35 degrees.

The scare: Paredes still found the energy to lift the cup as captain at the final whistle. He broke down in tears on the pitch with his family as they celebrated the historic achievement. Shortly afterwards, he began an interview with Dsports. Visibly exhausted and emotional, he started thanking people for the victory. Then he looked to one side and suddenly collapsed live on television. The broadcast cut to the pitch as medical staff rushed to help him.

All is well: The alarm passed within minutes. Paredes recovered quickly but was still taken to a clinic in Barranquilla for precautionary checks, delaying the team's return to Argentina by a few hours. Boca manager Rodolfo "Vasco" Arruabarrena explained what had happened at a press conference: "He had already started to feel dizzy and physically weak towards the end of the first half. At half-time he seemed to have recovered, but ten minutes into the second half he was struggling with lateral movement and was honest enough to ask to come off. Beyond the exceptional player he is on the pitch, he’s a positive leader who brings out the best in everyone else."

Advertisement Advertisement

The post: Paredes then put any remaining concern to rest with a photo posted on social media from the clinic. Still wearing his Boca shirt, he added a light-hearted message to reassure fans: "I’m fine; long live Boca, today and always. Thanks to everyone for the messages: it was just a dizzy spell from all that spinning!"