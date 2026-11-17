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Vinícius Júnior's latest press conference was no ordinary one. Within hours it had turned into a source of widespread controversy in Spain, after the Brazilian star tried to explain the reasons behind his dip in form, only to be met with a harsh response from one of the most prominent footballing voices in Spain.

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Álvaro Benito, formerly of Real Madrid Castilla, didn't hold back on Cadena SER's "El Larguero" programme. He cast doubt on the Real Madrid man's account, calling it "an excuse that cannot be believed", and his verdict has ignited debate over the player's future and his role in the Real Madrid side.

Vinícius had admitted he didn't prepare properly for this season. He blamed the heavy psychological toll of Brazil's early World Cup exit, which, he said, led him to spend his holiday resting, enjoying himself and spending more time with his family rather than training.

The Brazilian explained: "I didn't prepare better after the World Cup, because the impact of that tournament is very big on all Brazilians. We didn't expect the early defeat, so I used the holiday to enjoy myself, rest and relax, and I ended up training less than in recent years."

Benito wasn't buying it. He believes Vinícius's problems run far deeper than one short pre-season and stretch back two full seasons, to when he lost his spark after narrowly missing out on the Ballon d'Or.

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Benito said: "It sounds to me like an excuse, and I don't believe it. Today is 17 November, he is 26 years old, and we are talking about professional players. It's understandable that he eased off a little in the summer after a gruelling season and the disappointment at the World Cup, but he has amazing physical fitness, and in just three weeks he becomes like a rocket."

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He went further: "If he makes the most of his talent, he will be a shining star. He has proven that physically, he is exceptionally gifted. So for me, it's about his mentality more than anything else. That's what I understood from what I heard, and it surprised me a little."

Benito wasn't alone. Analyst Rafa Alcorta backed him, insisting the problem isn't physical at all but primarily psychological, and pointing out that Vinícius hasn't been at his physical best over the past two seasons.

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Alcorta was emphatic: "I agree with Álvaro, it's not about the World Cup, it has been going on for the past two seasons. He is a phenomenal player with amazing physical abilities, but he isn't doing what he needs to do. I don't think it's a physical problem, and he knows that himself."

In Alcorta's view, Vinícius must accept his new reality at Real Madrid. That means more work off the ball and more help defensively, whether he's supporting his full-back or any other team-mate.

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He continued: "That's where the problem lies, because he hasn't accepted this situation yet, and he hasn't taken it on board. He rejects it because he thinks he will become a different player, and he isn't that now."

The row comes at a sensitive time for the Brazilian. He has lost much of the spark that set him apart and made him one of the best players in the world. His dribbling, his pace and the goalscoring instinct that were key to Real Madrid winning the last two Champions League titles have all faded.

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The pressure has grown this season too. He has missed several matches through suspension after a red card, while new names such as Yan Diomande have emerged. That threatens his place in the starting line-up and leaves him facing a real test to win back the trust of the fans and the coaching staff before a temporary dip becomes a permanent crisis.