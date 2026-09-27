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Muhammad Sharaf Eldeen
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Former Real Madrid player refuses to return to the Bernabeu, while Arsenal and Chelsea monitor

Real Madrid vs Villarreal
Real Madrid
Villarreal
LaLiga
Roma vs Real Madrid
Roma
Champions League
J. Ramon
Como
Arsenal vs Lille
Arsenal
Lille
Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal
Nottingham Forest
Premier League
Everton vs Chelsea
Everton
Chelsea
Spain
Italy
England
France

The Merengue looks to bolster its defence

Jacobo Ramón has no desire to return to Real Madrid at this stage, despite the Spanish giants wanting him back next summer on the back of the young defender's fine form with Como in Italy.

Real Madrid sold Ramón to Como but kept 50% of the player's rights, along with a clause that lets them bring him back for 9 million euros.

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Spanish newspaper "AS" report that the 21-year-old centre-back has no thoughts of a Real Madrid return right now. He has settled superbly at Como, where he plays a prominent role under Spanish manager Cesc Fàbregas.

Real floated the idea of bringing him back last summer, but Ramón turned it down for fear of warming the bench, a worry that could resurface next summer.

The Spanish giants are not the only admirers. His progress has turned heads across Europe, with Arsenal and Chelsea among the big clubs keeping tabs on his situation.

Real are trying to freshen up their squad after two seasons of real struggle, both at home and in Europe.

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