Maniche has denied writing a statement attributed to him that attacks Cristiano Ronaldo, insisting the quote is entirely fabricated and circulating at a sensitive time for the team.

The former Portugal international posted an image of the statement on Instagram, stamped with the word "fake" and headed "Alert: fake quote".

According to the bogus quote, unease has spread through the Portugal squad because talk of the national team always turns to Ronaldo. It also contrasts "Argentina's smooth transition from the Messi era with Portugal, which is stuck with a player who does not want there to be any star other than himself".

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Maniche wrote: "This phrase is not mine. I never said it. This phrase and other fabricated quotes are spreading in my name, created by people who use the internet without conscience, to stir up noise and division at a sensitive moment for the national team. I do not recognise myself in these words nor in this stance. What I think, I say with my head held high."

He added: "This phrase is not mine. I never said it. Full stop. Someone decided to make it up, put my picture on it, and spread it as if it were real. It is not the first time and it will not be the last. This is not an opinion nor journalism, but the fabrication of lies to harvest clicks, hatred and division at the expense of the national team, at a time when it needs anything but that."

The former Atletico Madrid and Porto star continued: "I express my opinions live, with my head held high and in my own name. Whoever wants to know what I think should hear it from me, not from fake accounts. And to those who shared the post in good faith: before pressing the share button, make sure of the source. A lie only spreads because someone passes it on."

His denial landed in the middle of a raging crisis between Ronaldo and Portugal coach Jorge Jesus. It peaked when "the Don" walked out of the camp in Copenhagen after spending the entire match against Norway on the substitutes' bench.

Portugal face Norway again on Sunday evening in Porto, without Ronaldo.



