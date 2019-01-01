Former Liverpool defender doesn't expect move for De Ligt: They have Gomez

The Ajax defender has been linked with leading sides across Europe, but Steve Nicol is not convinced that he will be making his way to Anfield

Matthijs de Ligt would be a fine addition at , admits Steve Nicol, but the emergence of Joe Gomez makes a move for the in-demand defender unlikely.

A scramble for the Dutch centre-half is expected to be sparked this summer.

At 19 years of age, a man who skippered his current club to the semi-finals of the – before suffering an agonising away goals defeat to Tottenham – is wanted across Europe.

Goal has revealed interest from and , while there has been talk of De Ligt linking up with fellow countryman Virgil van Dijk at Anfield.

Nicol would welcome such a switch, but he is not convinced that Jurgen Klopp will want to invest heavily again in an area of his squad that includes plenty of alternative options.

The former Reds defender told ESPN FC of De Ligt: “If Liverpool’s got a wish list, then this guy would be on it.

“No question he is the up and coming young centre-back in world football.

“He’s only 19 years old but already he has a maturity and a class about him that belies being 19.

“So for Liverpool, would this guy fit? Can you imagine him sat beside Van Dijk? I certainly can envision it.

“However, I’m not quite so sure that Liverpool would turn round and spend the type of money that it would cost for this guy.

“The fact that they have Gomez, they’re probably looking at him as the future. So, unfortunately, I don’t think he’s going to go to Liverpool.

“But my goodness I would love to have him there.”

De Ligt will be taking a decision on his future shortly.

Article continues below

With Ajax having suffered a painful exit from European competition, they have just two games remaining in an Eredivisie title hunt.

Once that quest comes to a close, potentially with a domestic double wrapped up, then transfer calls can be made.

A number of heavyweight outfits will be hoping to get the nod from a much-sought-after talent, with the current holder of the prestigious Golden Boy award set to be embracing a new challenge in 2019-20.