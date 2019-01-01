Former Kasımpasa striker Samuel Eduok joins Hajduk Split

The Nigeria international has signed for the Whites after parting ways with Turkish Super Lig side BB Erzurumspor

Samuel Eduok has joined Croatian First Football League club Hajduk Split on a free transfer.

The 25-year-old striker spent the second part of the 2018/19 season with Turkish Super Lig side BB Erzurumspor.

Eduok scored four goals for the Kazım Karabekir Stadium outfit in 15 league appearances, but his efforts were not enough to help Muzaffer Bilazer’s men remain in the Turkish top-flight as they were relegated.

On Friday, Hajduk Split announced the signing of the attacker after reaching a personal agreement with him.

Eduok played for Dolphins and Akwa United and was the second-highest goalscorer in the 2014 Premier League with 20 goals.

On the back of the impressive performances, Tunisian club Esperance Sportive de Tunis secured his signature in 2015.

The forward then joined Turkish side Kasımpasa on an initial loan in 2016 before he was signed permanently.

Eduok spent two seasons with the Apaches and scored 19 league goals in 78 appearances, before teaming up with rivals Erzurumspor in January 2019.

The forward could make his debut for Hajduk Split when they take on Istra 1961 in their opening 2019/20 Prva HNL opening game on Sunday.