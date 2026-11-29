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Kaio Jorge, a Brazilian forward born in 2002, played in Italy for Juventus between 2021 and 2023. He made 11 first-team appearances and played twice for Next Gen, scoring once. He spent 2022-23 on loan at Frosinone, playing 23 games and scoring three goals, before joining Cruzeiro permanently for €7.2 million.

At Cruzeiro, Kaio Jorge has made 95 appearances and scored 45 goals, putting himself back on the radar for a possible return to Europe. Rumours of a possible move to Bayern Munich emerged in recent weeks.

With one league game left for Cruzeiro, the forward has discussed his situation ahead of the 38th and final round of the Brasileirao. His side have already secured third place, behind Flamengo and Palmeiras.

"It's normal for offers to come in from Europe for me," Kaio Jorge said, as reported by TuttoJuve.com . "We have to wait until this year is over. We still don't know how things will go. We'll leave everything in the hands of the management, who will decide the best path for the players. It's normal for offers to come in. When a young player performs at a high level and scores goals for two consecutive seasons, it's obvious he will attract the attention of European clubs, but I'm very calm: I have a contract until 2030. Pedrinho knows what I want."

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Kaio Jorge, who has scored 15 goals as the league season draws to a close, added: "I'd like to stay, but a sale could benefit the club. Everyone knows I want to stay at the club, but only if it's good for the club. Sometimes it's not up to me: a player might want to stay, but a sale could prove beneficial for the club."