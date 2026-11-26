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Lorenzo Pirola stands out in the first half of Olympiacos' match against Milan in the fifth round of the Europa League league phase.

In the 31st minute, as the Greek runners-up take the lead, the Italian defender forces an own goal from Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan, who turns the ball into his own net after Pirola's header comes back off the bar from Gustavo Sá's corner into the six-yard box.

Four minutes later, Pirola slides in to clear Alphadjo Cisse's shot off the line with the goal empty after Cisse beats the onrushing goalkeeper Stefan Ortega to Ardon Jashari's through ball.

In the first minute of first-half stoppage time, Pirola nearly doubles the lead, firing his left-footed shot over the bar from an excellent position after a low cross from Onyemaechi, who had been found by Joao Silva. Silva had received a pass from Gelson Martins, who had won the ball back in the attacking third.

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After the break, Portuguese player Joao Silva makes it 2-0 in the 49th minute from an assist by Swiss midfielder Remo Freuler, formerly of Bologna and Atalanta. In the 56th minute, Pirola cannot contain Omari Hutchinson, who scores a goal and provides two assists as Milan fight back through Alphadjo Cisse with a header in the 63rd minute and Christian Pulisic with a right-footed volley in the 71st.

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Born in 2002, Pirola came through Inter's youth academy, winning the Italian Under-17 title and the national Super Cup with the club.

His honours also include the 2020 Serie A title, when Antonio Conte gave him his first and only senior appearance for Inter on 16 July. He came off the bench for Antonio Candreva with 10 minutes remaining in a 4-0 away win over Spal.

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Pirola is under contract with Olympiacos until June 2028, having joined from Salernitana for €3 million in the summer 2024 transfer window. Since then, he has made 82 appearances, scoring one goal, providing one assist and receiving six yellow cards. In 2025, he completed the double, winning the Greek league and cup.

Pirola has represented Italy at every youth level from Under-15 to Under-21, scoring three goals in 26 appearances, but has never played for the senior national team. He now waits and hopes for a call-up from head coach Roberto Mancini.

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Pirola has a twin, Carlo, who plays in Eccellenza for Arcellasco Città Di Erba.