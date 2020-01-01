Former Ghana and Aston Villa attacker Lamptey backs Akonnor on Nketiah chase

The ex-Black Star shares his thoughts on the current national set-up and the way forward

Former international Nii Odartey Lamptey supports CK Akonnor's decision to augment the Black Stars with new additions for the 2022 (Afcon) and World Cup qualifiers.

Akonnor, who assumed duty as Ghana boss in January, has been tasked to qualify the Black Stars for, and win the continental gathering in and as well as steer the team to the global showpiece in .

To achieve his objectives, the former coach has set his sights on securing the services of Ghanaians in the diaspora, including the -born duo of Tariq Lamptey and Eddie Nketiah.

“Our major objective is to win a trophy so it’s a key agenda for every coach," Nii Lamptey told Peace FM.

"Every coach has his philosophy but I believe you must have a large pool of players so that in case a player is unavailable, you can easily replace him.

"It has been a long time since we won a trophy so winning it is important but having a good team will help you during tournaments.

“CK is now building his team so he will use a lot of methods. Selecting new players is the right thing because in case of anything, it will help him get some replacements. It's a good decision that he is starting with that."

Aside from 's Nketiah and and Hove Albion's Lamptey, Akonnor has also targeted the -born and duo of Jeremy Doku and Francis Amuzu, Dutch-born brothers Derrick Luckassen (also of Anderlecht) and Samuel Brobbey ( ) and the French-born trio of Elisha Owusu (Gent), Enoch Kwateng ( ) and Alexander Djiku ( ).

"The most important thing is those who were born in Europe. Some of them are eager to play for the Black Stars," Akonnor recently told Starr FM, having earlier confirmed making contact with Nketiah's family over nationality switching discussions.

“That is what we want to do. Look at , I think they have done that in a very nice way.

“They have brought a lot of guys who were born in Europe and the Nigerian team is now transformed so we are trying to do the same with the national team.”

Akonnor will have his first taste of match action as Ghana boss in November when the Black Stars face Sudan in an Afcon qualifying double-header.