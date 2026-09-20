Former FC Twente star Douglas, 38, arrested in the Netherlands

Douglas Teixeira was arrested last week on suspicion of domestic violence, De Twentsche Courant Tubantia reports. The former FC Twente defender remains in custody for the time being after the examining magistrate decided on Friday to extend his pre-trial detention by 14 days.

Douglas is suspected of domestic violence against a woman, according to the regional newspaper. Exactly what happened is still unclear and the investigation remains ongoing.

The decision to extend his pre-trial detention means Douglas will stay in custody for at least another 14 days. Tubantia adds that the period does not necessarily indicate the seriousness of the suspicions, but can be used to continue the investigation.

Most people in the Netherlands know Douglas from his time at FC Twente. The Brazilian-born defender arrived in Enschede in 2007 and became a key figure, eventually making more than 200 appearances for the club.

At Twente, Douglas enjoyed major success. He won the league title, lifted the KNVB Cup and claimed the Johan Cruyff Shield twice. After obtaining Dutch nationality, he was also called up to the Netherlands squad once.

He never won a cap. During his years in Enschede, Douglas also made negative headlines on several occasions, including when he received a lengthy suspension after an incident with referee Ruud Bossen.

Following his departure from FC Twente, Douglas also played abroad. In April 2017, while under contract with Sporting Portugal, he was caught doping, and in 2021 his professional career ended at Würzburger Kickers.

More recently, Douglas has been active in amateur football in Twente. Since the summer of 2025, he has been a player and assistant coach at TVV in Enschede, while also coaching a youth team at Vogido and working within the FC Twente/Heracles academy.