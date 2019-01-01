Former England boss Eriksson 'honoured' by Scotland links

The Swedish coach would be interested in succeeding Alex McLeish if he is approached

Former boss Sven-Goran Eriksson says he is "honoured" to have been linked with the job, although no talks over the role have taken place.

According to a report in Scotland, the 71-year-old has been sounded out by the Scottish Football Association over the prospect of taking over the national team.

Eriksson is claimed to be one of the leading candidates to succeed Alex McLeish, who left the job in the wake of the humbling 3-0 qualifying defeat to Kazakhstan and an unconvincing 2-0 win over minnows San Marino.

The early defeat places Scotland's qualification hopes in real doubt already, with and - who finished third and reached the quarter-finals of last year's World Cup, respectively - also in the same group as them.

Speaking to talkSPORT about the rumours, Eriksson, who was in charge of England between 2001 and 2006, said: "This is absolutely news to me. I never heard about it and I never thought about it.

"It comes out of the blue, so I have no idea, but of course I'm honoured. Scotland is a big job, it's a huge football country.

"Would I speak about it? Yeah, why not. It's not very polite if you don't want to speak to people. But I haven't thought at all about it. We'll see if it's happening, if there's something behind it or not."

Eriksson, who was last in charge of the , admits he is eager to get back into coaching.

"The passport is saying I am a certain age, but I don't feel it," he said.

"I still like to work, I love football. So, if something interesting comes up, I will go for it.

"There are a lot of people still going at my age and doing well – Roy Hodgson is one of them. I don't feel old and I'm healthy, so I hope to sit on the bench again one day."