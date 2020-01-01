Former coach Barry Bennell charged with a further nine counts of child sexual assault

The ex-scout, who worked with Crewe Alexandra and Manchester City among other clubs, is currently serving a 30-year jail sentence

Former football coach Barry Bennell has been charged with nine sexual offences at Warrington Magistrates’ Court.

The 66-year-old, also known as Richard Jones, appeared in court via videolink.

Bennell is currently serving a 30-year jail sentence after being found guilty of sexually abusing young boys in 2018.

Geoff Fryar, head of the complex casework unit of CPS Mersey Cheshire, said: “The Crown Prosecution Service can confirm that Richard Jones, aka Barry Bennell, on Monday appeared at Warrington Magistrates’ Court via video link from HMP Littlehey.

“At the hearing Jones, 66, was charged with nine sexual offences in relation to two complainants.

“He has been charged with one count of buggery and six counts of indecent assault in relation to one complainant and two counts of buggery in relation to the second complainant.

“The CPS made the decision to charge Mr Bennell, a former football coach, after reviewing a file of evidence from Cheshire Police relating to allegations of non-recent child sexual abuse.

“The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against Barry Bennell are now active and he has a right to a fair trial.

“It is extremely important that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings.”

Bennell worked with a number of clubs during his coaching and scouting career, most notably at Crewe Alexandra and .

He has been described as a ‘pied piper’ who told young players he could make their dreams come true.

He has been jailed four times since 1995 for sexually abusing boys, and in 2018 was convicted of 50 sexual offences against children as young as eight.

“Your behaviour towards these boys in grooming and seducing them before subjecting them to, in some cases, the most serious, degrading and humiliating abuse was sheer evil,” Judge Clement Goldstone QC, Recorder of said at the time.

“You stole their childhoods and their innocence to satisfy your own perversion.”

Bennell groomed boys by running summer holiday camps in the UK and youth football tours and camps in the US, where his crimes were first revealed.

He was charged with sexually abusing a 13-year-old British boy on a US tour by police in Jacksonville, Florida in 1994.