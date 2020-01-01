Former Chelsea star Mikel congratulates Nwakaeme’s Trabzonspor on winning Turkish Cup

The ex-Nigeria international has sent his best wishes to the Black Sea Storm following their success in the Cup competition

John Obi Mikel has congratulated his former club Trabzonspor after winning the 2019-20 Turkish Cup title on Wednesday.

Goals from Abdulkadir Omur and Alexander Soerloth helped Eddie Newton’s men secure a 2-0 victory over Alanyaspor in the final of the tournament.

Nwakaeme was not listed for the game.

Nwakaeme scored two goals and provided one assist in six appearances in the competition and played a key role as Trabzonspor finished as runner-up in the 2019-20 Super Lig, scoring 11 goals and setting up nine others in 29 games.

Mikel started the campaign with the Medical Park Stadyumu outfit after joining the side as a free agent in the summer of 2019.

The former midfielder made 27 appearances for the side across all competitions, including three in the Turkish Cup tournament.

In March, the 33-year-old departed Medical Park Stadyumu by mutual agreement after expressing his concerns about the league continuing amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The midfielder has taken to social media to praise his former club and teammates for scooping the Cup trophy.

“Congratulations Trabzonspor on winning the Cup final. Well done boys and the city deserve it,” Mikel posted on Instagram.

Mikel is currently without a club but will hope to sort out his future before the start of the 2020-21 season.

The midfielder is famous for his exploits at Chelsea, where he spent 11 years, winning a number of laurels, including the League Cup and Community Shield titles.

The 33-year-old has also previously featured for Lyn in Norway and Tianjin Teda.

Mikel had 91 caps for the Super Eagles and was part of the side that won the 2013 tournament.

The midfielder retired from international duty after helping the West Africans finish third at Afcon 2019.