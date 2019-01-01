Live Scores
Transfers

Former Borussia Dortmund star Blaszczykowski to play for free at boyhood club Wisla Krakow

Last updated
Comments()
Getty Images
The Polish wide-man has also contributed financially to his former club, who are struggling to stay afloat

Former Borussia Dortmund and Wolfsburg player Jakub Blaszczykowski is on the verge of re-joining his boyhood club Wisla Krakow without accepting a wage.

The Polish wide-man is also contributing around €300,000 of his own money to assist the club, who find themselves in the midst of a financial predicament.

Wisla, who have the joint-second most Polish league titles in history (level with Legia Warsaw on 13) saw a proposed takeover by a wealthy Cambodian business collapse at the turn of the year.

Editors' Picks

The corporation had failed to settle the club's debts by a deadline of December 28, causing the deal to be invalidated and leaving Wisla in a state of financial limbo.

However, Blaszczykowski, who represented the club between 2005 and 2007 before joining Borussia Dortmund for a reported fee of €3m, has, along with two other investors, given the club a lifeline out of his own pocket. 

Additionally, he has agreed to join their ranks without a wage in an admirable show of loyalty.

The money provided will help the club pay outstanding wages and give the hierarchy time to negotiate a possible takeover with any interested parties. 

Article continues below

Wisla sit eighth in the Polish top-flight, some 13 points off the top, but will hope the return of a player with considerable Bundesliga experience will restore them to something approaching their former glory.

Dortmund have lauded their former player's generosity, hailing his loyalty - a trait the club experienced first-hand following nine years of faithful service, with Blaszczykowski often playing out of position wherever needed to help the team.

Next article:
Witsel urges Dortmund to stay focused in Bundesliga title tussle with Bayern
Next article:
‘What’s Ozil done for Arsenal? Absolutely zero’ – Ex-Gunners star baffled by business
Next article:
'Something is wrong with Isco' - Valdano calls on Madrid to resolve any issues with the midfielder
Next article:
Solskjaer still has to earn Man Utd job - Neville
Next article:
'We count on him, there have been no offers' - Ancelotti expects Allan to stay at Napoli amid €80m PSG links
Close