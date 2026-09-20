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France v Spain: Semi Final - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport
Mohamed Mansi
Translated by

Former Barcelona star shocks Yamal: Mbappe deserves the Ballon d'Or

Ballon d'Or
Real Madrid
Barcelona
S. Umtiti
K. Mbappe
L. Yamal
J. Bellingham
Spain
France

Former Barcelona star Samuel Umtiti has picked out his favourite for the 2026 Ballon d'Or.

Foot Mercato published the France defender's comments, made to DAZN ahead of the Madrid derby between Atletico and Real in La Liga.

Umtiti confirmed he would hand his vote to compatriot Kylian Mbappe, top scorer in the Spanish league, the Champions League and the World Cup last season.

The "DAZN Espana" account shared a clip of his remarks, captioned: "Umtiti has made up his mind: for him, Mbappe deserves the Ballon d'Or."

Umtiti said: "Who will I vote for? I'll tell you the best one, right? The best, because Kylian Mbappe put in an incredible season for me, and he scored plenty of goals with his club and his national team."

LaLiga
Barcelona crest
Barcelona
BAR
Getafe crest
Getafe
GET
LaLiga
Real Madrid crest
Real Madrid
RMA
Villarreal crest
Villarreal
VIL

He went on: "Jude Bellingham was also very good with England at the World Cup, but I'm French, and so I'll vote for Kylian Mbappe."

Notably, Umtiti said nothing about Barcelona star Lamine Yamal's own chances, despite the winger claiming both the La Liga title with Barca and the World Cup with the Matadors.

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