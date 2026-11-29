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One of the many complaints made by Real Madrid coach Jose Mourinho after Saturday's match targeted the Alaves bench, as he accused the opponents of throwing balls onto the pitch on two occasions to disrupt the flow of the game, which ended in a 2-1 win for the visitors at the Santiago Bernabeu in La Liga.

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Mourinho didn't hold back: "The referee was so lenient, when there is a very clear rule that says if the bench throws a ball onto the pitch, the coach is shown a red card. They threw the ball onto the pitch twice, and the referee was very lenient about it."

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He went further: "The only thing I criticise, and it's ugly, is throwing balls onto the pitch: nobody does that in football any more."

The Real Madrid coach pointed to Article 107 of the Spanish Football Federation's disciplinary code, which covers serious breaches of order.

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Its second paragraph reads: "Throwing one or several balls, or any other object, onto the field of play from the stands, regardless of whether play is stopped or not, shall be considered an offence of a serious nature and punished with a fine of up to €3,000 and a warning of closure."

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It goes on: "When the throwing referred to in the previous paragraph is carried out, at least once, by any player or any member of the benches, in addition to the sanction or sanctions on the club set out in the first paragraph of this article, the offence shall be considered improper conduct and shall result in the direct dismissal of the offender from the field of play and a three-match suspension."

Then comes the key clause: "Where the referee is unable to directly identify the offender, the coach of the team to which the offender belongs shall be sent off for improper conduct and punished with a minimum three-match suspension."

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In other words, if a ball had come from the Alaves bench and the referee couldn't identify who threw it, the rules obliged him to send off the coach.

There's a catch, though. Teams haven't kept balls on their benches this season, not since La Liga introduced its new technological ball. The balls now sit in cones around the pitch.

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Suarez responds

Alaves player Denis Suarez hit back at Mourinho's accusations, telling Catalan newspaper Mundo Deportivo: "No, no, no, that was at the end. There were two clearances, and behind the bench there's something like glass. The ball bounced off there and came onto the pitch, and because he had his back turned, he thought we were throwing balls."

The former Barcelona man went on: "We don't have a ball on the bench. In fact, nobody has balls on the bench now, the balls are in cones around the pitch."

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Suarez was adamant: "Maybe he didn't see it because he had his back turned and was looking at the pitch, but they were two clearances that bounced off that glass, which is above the VIP seats, and came onto the pitch."