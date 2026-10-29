'Give every talent a chance' - Former Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger hails impact of innovative 8v8 FIFA U-15 World Cup featuring 189 nations in Azerbaijan

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Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has praised the success of the inaugural FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival in Baku after watching 189 member associations compete in a revamped eight-a-side format. Serving as FIFA's Chief of Global Football Development, the Frenchman believes the event bridges the gap between emerging and established nations.

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Global youth festival unites nations

Wenger is delighted by how the week-long tournament has brought over 3,000 players, coaches and officials together in the Azerbaijani capital since kicking off on October 22. Approved by the FIFA Council in December 2025 for players born in 2011 or 2012, the competition uses smaller pitches and 20-minute halves. Nearly 1,000 matches are being staged across 20 simultaneous pitches at the purpose-built Hovsan Competition Complex.

Modified format reduces gulf between countries

Each delegation comprises 14 players and up to six staff members, competing in four or five round-robin group matches seeded by senior and youth rankings before entering six performance tiers for another four or five games.

Speaking about the tournament's atmosphere and structure, Wenger said: "Well, the first thing that comes out is the image of happiness and excitement, because to see the whole world here together, and organise a tournament with basically 190 teams and do that all in one week, and [give them the chance] to live in the same place. The players look so happy, so committed, and to see the whole world like that, united, communicating, dancing, playing, is just what football should do always.

"I would say it's working perfectly well. We wanted it to be a reduced number, not 11 against 11, because the difference between the countries would be too big. We wanted as well shorter games, you know, (so) that everybody can meet everybody.

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"In life, when you love a sport, you want to know how good you are. So, you have to play against everybody, so that the teams, the smaller countries, play against the bigger countries, and they can go home after, certainly full of dreams and of happy moments, but as well, they can know what they have to focus on to improve because they know where they stand. But it's as well, for us, for FIFA development, something that is very important."

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Smaller footballing nations gain belief

Explaining how testing themselves against elite opposition helps emerging prospects realise their potential, the 77-year-old Frenchman added: "I don't believe that any country is entitled to have more success than [another], but number plays a part. But we have seen many smaller countries, you know, competing with the bigger countries so that is important that they meet, and like I told you, they can compete.

"When you compete, you basically discover, 'Oh, I'm better than I thought.' And if I do this [and] that, I can compete against the best. So that's the opportunity. You want an opportunity to develop. When you say, 'Give every talent a chance', it's about opportunity. Here they can come, play and discover that they have the needed quality to exist at the top level."

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Showpiece finals precede tournament expansion

Every participating nation will remain in action until the final matchday on Friday, October 30, when the winners of all six tiers are crowned at Baku's Crystal Hall and the Tier A champions claim the overall trophy. Following this year's boys' event, the 2027 edition will feature girls' teams from across the globe. From 2028 onwards, all 211 FIFA member associations will be invited to enter both boys' and girls' squads in separate competitions.