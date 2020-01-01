Former Almeria winger Jonathan Zongo retires from football

The Burkinabe has hung up his boots having been kept out of action due to an injury suffered at the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations

Jonathan Zongo has been forced to retire from football following the knee injury he sustained while on Burkina Faso duty in January 2017, the player has confirmed.

In their second game of the , the winger ruptured all the ligaments of his knee while trying to stop a counter-attack by Denis Bouanga in the 50th minute, and was subsequently replaced by Bertrand Traore four minute later.

And since then, 31-year-old Zongo has not played as he jumped from one surgery to the other in his bid to stay fit.

Through bravery and hard work, the Burkina Faso star did everything to resume his career in 2019, in and at ’s Badalone. However, his painful knee stopped him from progressing.

“Heart, sweat and honour: that's what you asked me to do and that's what I gave. I had a modest career, full of emotions. I don't remember making an enemy,” Zongo wrote on Instagram.

“I am anticipating the end of my career for very important reasons. You're aware of my injury at the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations. In the last four years, I have suffered from one operation to another, from one leg to another, from one muscle to another, these pains have pushed me to end my career today.

“I thank God and a big thank you to my family, to the people of Burkina Faso, to all the clubs that have trusted me, to all my teammates, to the supporters and to all those who have participated in one way or another in my career.”

The talented winger began his career in his hometown Ouagadougou as a 20-year-old in 2009 and spent a season there before moving to Spain to join Almeria.

Initially assigned to the reserve team in Segunda Division B, his impressive performances saw him promoted to the A team, where he made his Andalusians debut as a second-half substitute for ’s Kalu Uche against Deportivo La Coruna in a Cope del Rey clash.

Zongo made his international debut for the Stallions in a 2-1 away win against . His first goal came as an equaliser in a 1-1 draw against . Before injury cut his promising career short, he had accounted for 22 games for Burkina Faso with two games to his credit.