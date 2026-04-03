Goal.com
Live
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Al Hilal v Al Ittihad: Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport

Translated by

Former Al-Hilal president clears Salem Al-Dosari of the charge of absconding

S. Al-Dawsari
Saudi Arabia
Al Hilal vs Al-Taawoun
Al Hilal
Al-Taawoun
Saudi Pro League
Al Hilal vs Al Kholood
Al Kholood
Saudi Arabia

"The Tornado" has faced some criticism following his absence from the Saudi national team

Salem Al-Dossari, the former president of Al-Hilal and the team’s captain, has been cleared of allegations that he avoided playing for the Saudi national team during the recent international break last March.

Al-Dosari had missed the Green Falcons’ friendly matches against Egypt and Serbia after being ruled out of the training camp due to a knee injury, prompting some to accuse him of shirking his duties.

Prince Abdulrahman bin Musaad bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, former president of Al-Hilal, posted a tweet via his official account on X, in which he confirmed Salem Al-Dossari’s innocence regarding those accusations.

The former Al-Hilal president posted a photo of the list of absentees the team is facing when they host Al-Taawoun tomorrow, Saturday, at the Kingdom Arena in the 27th round of the Roshen League, which includes “The Tornado”.

Read also: 3 options, the best of which is the worst... Who is best suited to succeed Renard with the Saudi national team?

Saudi Pro League
Al Hilal crest
Al Hilal
HIL
Al Kholood crest
Al Kholood
ALK

He wrote: “These are Al-Hilal’s absentees for tomorrow’s league match against Al-Taawoun. As shown, Salem Al-Dossari, whose injury was questioned and who was accused of feigning it through insinuations or statements, is now out due to injury for a crucial and high-stakes match, the result of which may determine the course of the league.”

According to press reports, the Al-Hilal captain’s absence may continue when the team hosts Al-Khulood next Wednesday in a match brought forward from the 29th round of the Roshen League.

It is worth noting that Al-Dossari has featured in 27 matches for Al-Hilal since the start of the current season, scoring 8 goals and providing 10 assists.

Advertisement

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting