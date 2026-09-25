Former AC Milan president, Malpensa airport officially named after Silvio Berlusconi

More than three years after his death and two years after the proposal was accepted, Milan Malpensa international airport was officially named after Silvio Berlusconi today. A successful entrepreneur and an objectively innovative politician, he was simply the President to AC Milan fans and many footballers.





At Milan Malpensa today, the official naming ceremony took place in his honour. His brother Paolo also spoke on the sidelines of the event: "Today Silvio is no longer with us, but he is more alive than ever. He lives on in his companies, in his sporting achievements, in his political legacy, in our memories and in our hearts. Today he is here too, I thank you from the bottom of my heart for the meaning of this recognition, which binds him forever to his beloved city of Milan"