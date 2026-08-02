TSG 1899 Hoffenheim striker Fisnik Asllani is reportedly on the verge of joining Bundesliga rivals RB Leipzig.

Bild reports that the Kosovo international did not travel with TSG to their training camp in Austria so he could finalise the transfer to the Saxony club. Hoffenheim confirmed the striker's absence on social media.

RB now only need to agree personal terms with Asllani over his salary, according to the report. Leipzig are then set to trigger the striker's €30 million release clause, if they first allow another centre-forward to leave to make room for Asllani in the squad. With Romulo, Conrad Harder and the talent Samba Konate, RB currently have three number nines at their disposal, and one of them must go for Asllani to arrive.

Where could Fisnik Asllani have moved to?

Over recent months, Asllani had also been heavily linked with Borussia Dortmund and Barcelona. His agent Ayman Dahmani confirmed as early as March that there had been talks with Barca. At Dortmund, Asllani was under consideration as a possible alternative to Serhou Guirassy, who also had a release clause, but no top club triggered it. That is why it now looks as though BVB will also go into next season with Guirassy, and Leipzig were able to snap up Asllani.

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Asllani joined Hoffenheim from Union Berlin at youth level. After two loans to Austria Vienna and Elversberg, the 23-year-old made his breakthrough in Sinsheim: in 43 Bundesliga matches for TSG, he has 10 goals and nine assists. He has made 16 international appearances for Kosovo, scoring four goals, after previously also playing for the DFB's youth national teams.