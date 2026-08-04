Serbian star Novak Djokovic has continued to put forward new ideas to develop the sport of tennis and make it more appealing, particularly to young fans, proposing radical changes to the match system.

In comments carried by the newspaper MarcaDjokovic called for the points scoring system to be amended, so that a set would be played to 4 games instead of 6, with the advantage system (Deuce/Advantage) scrapped and matches capped so they never run beyond two hours.

"We have to change the points scoring system," Djokovic said. "Sets should no longer be played to six games, but rather to four. I would also abolish the advantage. And if Grand Slam matches continued with the best-of-five-sets format, they would take only around two hours. That would be better for everyone."

The Serb knows all about marathons. He has played some of the longest matches the game has ever seen, the most recent against Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime at the last Wimbledon championships. Djokovic won that one 7-6 (10), 3-6, 6-3, 6-7 (4), 7-6 (4) after 5 hours and 15 minutes on court.

That encounter stands as the longest match in the history of the Wimbledon quarter-finals, and the fifth longest in the tournament's history.

Nor is this the first change Djokovic has floated. Weeks ago he spoke about the need to shake things up and draw in younger audiences.

"How do we attract the new generations?" he said at the time. "They might watch the four Grand Slam tournaments, but not more than that. They will not sit for four or five hours a day to follow a tennis match. Their ability to concentrate is different, and we must understand how the market works today."

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