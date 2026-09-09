Al-Nassr borrowed a message from their fiercest rivals to celebrate two of their own. The club lifted the phrase that Al-Hilal supporters had aimed at their owner, Prince Al-Waleed bin Talal, and turned it towards their stars, Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo and Saudi Arabia's Abdullah Al-Hamdan.

The switch came after Al-Nassr beat Abha 2-1 at Al-Awwal Park on Wednesday, in the sixth round of the Roshn League.

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Once the final whistle blew, Al-Nassr posted a picture of Ronaldo and Al-Hamdan, the men who scored the winning goal, on their official "X" account. The caption read: "Neither absent nor missing".

Those were the exact words Al-Hilal fans had used to greet Prince Al-Waleed bin Talal at Kingdom Arena on Monday, when the club's owner watched the Neom match in the sixth round of the Roshn League. That night ended in a 2-0 defeat.

Victory over Abha lifted Al-Nassr into second place in the Saudi League table, level with leaders Al-Hilal on 15 points and separated only by goal difference. Both sides have won five and lost one.