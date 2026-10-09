For his friend: will Ronaldo cause the sacking of Al-Nassr's coach?

Media reports have revealed a surprise that could unfold over the coming days, concerning the possibility that Australian Ange Postecoglou, the coach of Saudi side Al-Nassr, could leave because of Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo.

Postecoglou took charge at the start of the current season, but he hasn't delivered. He stumbled in two Roshn League matches, drawing one and losing the other, before crashing to a 0-4 defeat against the UAE's Al-Ain in the AFC Champions League Elite.

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According to the Saudi programme "Nadeena", the coming period will be a sensitive one inside Al-Nassr. The club could sack Postecoglou and bring in Spain's Roberto Martinez, the former Portugal coach who enjoys a strong relationship with Ronaldo.

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That move could happen if Al-Nassr's results keep sliding, the source explained, with Ronaldo determined to give everything over the coming period and finish in the best possible way.

"The Don" is wading through a difficult spell after his recent crisis with Portugal coach Jorge Jesus. The pair reached a dead end before football's all-time top scorer decided to walk out of the camp.