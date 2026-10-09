Hansi Flick has confirmed that Raphinha will miss tomorrow's La Liga trip to Getafe and the Champions League meeting with Galatasaray, with the Brazilian still troubled by pain in his right leg.

Sport newspaper carried the Barcelona boss's comments from his press conference, where he insisted the winger would be managed carefully to avoid a fresh setback.

Flick said: "Raphinha's injury is not serious, however it must be taken into account, because he has suffered many injuries and we have to take care of him. He will not be available tomorrow nor against Galatasaray."

There was no sign of the Brazilian in the group's final session before the Getafe clash. He came out onto the pitch ahead of his team-mates and worked alone, never joining the collective drills.

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He noted: "Raphinha's importance in the press; could his absence have an impact? Today in training I saw some good things regarding the press. They pressed well when they lost the ball, and that is part of our mentality."

Turning to Raphinha's travels with Brazil, Flick stressed: "Raphinha and following a different approach on his trips with Brazil? Everyone wishes to play for their national team. That is Raphinha's mentality. He always gives his all."

Flick then aimed an indirect dig at Brazil coach Carlo Ancelotti: "We have to think carefully about whether it is necessary for him to play in Australia and to travel thousands of kilometres. It is unbelievable. They have to choose their friendly matches, and that is not possible in Europe because of the UEFA Nations League."

He continued: "When I was with the German national team, we had the option of going to Argentina, Brazil and Paraguay, but that was because of two or three friendly matches. Now it has become impossible. That is natural."

He added: "There is a great deal of pressure on the players. They do not have matches to look at other players and give rest to those who play more minutes. That is the situation, and we cannot change the schedules."

Praise followed for La Roja: "I like what I see when I follow the Spanish national team, both in terms of performance and how playing minutes are distributed. The relationship between us is very good. Spain is the best national team in the world, and I enjoy watching them play."

As for who fills the gap, Flick pointed to Gabriel Jesus as a prime candidate to replace the samba star in the starting line-up at Getafe.

The German laid out his thinking: "Will Jesus start? That is the idea. He has improved a lot and he fits our style. He is performing very well, I like him, and he is ready."