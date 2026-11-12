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FC Barcelona reportedly want to strengthen their squad with FC Twente centre-back Ruud Nijstad as early as this winter.

Spanish sports newspaper Sport reports that the Catalans are planning a fresh approach after failing to sign the 18-year-old last summer. Twente sporting director Erik ten Hag, the former manager of Manchester United, among other clubs, recently confirmed the initial contact.

According to the report, Barca coach Hansi Flick plans to use Eric Garcia and Jules Kounde at right-back, opening up a place in central defence. Flick wants another option alongside Pau Cubarsi, Gerard Martin and Andreas Christensen. Nijstad reportedly appeals to Barca because of his age, physicality and ability to build play from the back.

A report by Sky says Bayern Munich's Jonathan Tah was briefly an option too. The Catalans also enquired about a winter move for the Germany international, whose regular place alongside Dayot Upamecano is no longer secure amid competition from Min-jae Kim at Bayern Munich. Tah and Bayern Munich reportedly rejected the idea immediately, putting Nijstad back at the top of the wish list.

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Having come through Twente's youth ranks, Nijstad has already made 32 top-flight appearances for the Enschede club at 18. His contract runs until 2029, and Twente are asking for a transfer fee of €20 million, according to the report. Nijstad is currently with the Netherlands Under-21 national team for the first time. Coached by former Barca player Michael Reiziger, they will face Denmark in the play-offs for a place at the European Championship.