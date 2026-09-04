Bild reports that the 22-year-old had been on the Cityzens' radar since March, when they identified him as their preferred option in central midfield. City were even willing to pay €100 million for Pavlovic, but he had no interest in leaving Bayern Munich for England.

By the spring, it had already become clear at City that coach Pep Guardiola would step down and Enzo Maresca would replace him. The Italian also tried personally to sign Pavlovic, but got nowhere. With the Germany international categorically ruling out a transfer, the English club never made an official offer.

After that, Man City tore up their midfield in the transfer window just gone: Rodri (to Barcelona), Bernardo Silva (to Real Madrid), Tijjani Reijnders (to Al-Qadsiah) and Nico Gonzalez (to Newcastle) all left the club. For a long time, the Cityzens had only Elliot Anderson (for €135 million from Nottingham) lined up as a replacement, but shortly before the window shut they also signed Ayyoub Bouaddi (for €95 million from Lille) and Enzo Fernandez (for €145 million from Chelsea). In total, City spent €375 million on players for central midfield alone.

Getty Images

Meanwhile, Aleksandar Pavlovic came through Bayern's youth system and made 44 competitive appearances for FCB last season. He scored four goals and supplied two assists. Germany handed him his debut in June 2024, and he has won 15 caps so far.