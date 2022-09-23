Football takes the wheel: Premier League in talks over Drive to Survive-style Netflix documentary

Netflix are reportedly in talks with the Premier League for a 'Drive to Survive'-style documentary focused on England's top flight.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Premier League has held the early stages of talks with the production company behind Netflix's popular 'Formula 1: Drive to Survive' series. The company in question is British-based Box To Box Films run by producers James Gay-Rees and Paul Martin.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The talks are believed to be at an early stage, with none of the 20 clubs being involved in discussions and no decisions made as of yet. The company are behind other documentaries such as 'Make Us Dream', a film looking at former Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard's career and 'The Kings' a docuseries on the welterweight division of boxing.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Fly-on-the-wall documentaries surrounding football clubs have become increasingly popular in recent years, with Amazon creating its 'All or Nothing' series looking at the daily goings on at Premier League clubs. Instalments have included Manchester City, Tottenham and Arsenal. Sunderland were the subject of a similar series on Netflix, 'Sunderland 'Til I Die', which ran for two seasons.

IN TWO PHOTOS: Manchester City were centurions the year they let the Amazon cameras behind the scenes and Arsenal's turbulent 2021/22 season was under the spotlight for all to see in the latest edition.

THE VERDICT:

There seems to be two camps on social media, some like the idea of the documentary...

And some seem to think it wouldn't work very well, with 20 teams all being involved each weekend.

What do you think?

WHAT NEXT FOR THE PREMIER LEAGUE & NETFLIX? The streaming giant will be looking to strike a deal as soon as possible as the Premier League increasingly looks like the destination many top European players want to ply their trade.